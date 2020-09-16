ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives €8.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.00 ($9.41).

Several research firms have weighed in on TKA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

TKA stock remained flat at $€5.80 ($6.83) during trading on Friday. 1,641,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.17.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

