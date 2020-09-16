Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $114.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $86.39 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.79.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.