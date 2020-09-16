Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in August

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,270,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 22,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $865,661.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,193,556 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,185.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 867,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,585. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 252.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 52.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after buying an additional 240,559 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tilray stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 107,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,528,640. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $672.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

