Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 43.5% in August

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,100 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

TLSA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 28,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,032. Tiziana Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $220.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

