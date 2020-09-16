Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.32. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 555 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative net margin of 4,335.56% and a negative return on equity of 74.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Torchlight Energy Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.