Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Receives $51.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 79.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Total by 91.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Total by 40.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. 19,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89, a PEG ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.45%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

