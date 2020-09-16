TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TBLT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 1,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,344. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.97.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH had a negative return on equity of 164.30% and a negative net margin of 55.24%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.82% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

