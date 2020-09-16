Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in WP Carey by 53.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in WP Carey by 16.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in WP Carey by 132.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 39,454 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WP Carey by 61.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

