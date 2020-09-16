Townsquare Capital LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 190.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BCS downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

