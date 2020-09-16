Townsquare Capital LLC Has $192,000 Stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $48,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $284,387.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,310 shares of company stock valued at $539,644. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 28,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.71. Upwork Inc has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.