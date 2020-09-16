Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 166,574 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 218,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,510,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.93.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.