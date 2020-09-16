Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 601 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.52. 5,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

