Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $207,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,888,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,743,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 699.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,536,000 after purchasing an additional 187,446 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.30. 1,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,354. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average of $195.57.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

