Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $38,000 Position in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. State Street Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 312,960 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 111,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,486,646. The company has a market capitalization of $818.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.79. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VBIV. Raymond James raised shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

