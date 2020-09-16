Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of FSKR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,050. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.