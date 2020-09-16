Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XERS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,203. The stock has a market cap of $256.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $11.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.