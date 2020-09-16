Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,659,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 72,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 51.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 71,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 919,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,355,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

