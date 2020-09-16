Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $6,023,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

