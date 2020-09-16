Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Q2 by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 16.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Q2 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Q2 by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, SVP Anthony Charles Hall sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $131,108.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,313.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $16,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,259.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,768,305 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

