Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Trade Desk worth $29,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 19,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.10. 10,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.50. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $515.20.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

