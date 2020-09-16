Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 337,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 56.8% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 120,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 123.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,855. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

