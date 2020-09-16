Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Update

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMT. TheStreet raised shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of TRMT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,586. The company has a quick ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.65. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMT. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 77.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

