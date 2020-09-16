Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Up 21.9% in August

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 11,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Trevena by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trevena by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Trevena by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 108,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

