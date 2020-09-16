Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trican Well Service in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.70 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.70 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.13.

TSE:TCW opened at C$1.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $285.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$31,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,812 shares in the company, valued at C$657,565.68. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $97,250 over the last quarter.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

