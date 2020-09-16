Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Triton International traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 15666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Triton International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Triton International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Triton International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

