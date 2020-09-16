Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BigCommerce in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BigCommerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $84.38 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

