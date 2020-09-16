Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $400.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $4,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,001,950 shares of company stock worth $9,376,673 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

