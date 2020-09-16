Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Constellation Brands in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $196.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $210.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 128.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

