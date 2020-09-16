Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Update

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 14.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 137.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,561. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

