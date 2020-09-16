Uniqure NV Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Uniqure in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.47) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.92). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Uniqure’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QURE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. Uniqure has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $238,036.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,540. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 4,709.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after buying an additional 783,344 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,493,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,604,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 444,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 194,157 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.