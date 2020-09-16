United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

UBOH stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.76.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

