United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 220,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

