United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:UG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. 263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 million and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 33.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in United-Guardian by 166.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in United-Guardian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

