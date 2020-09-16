Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

UBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of UBX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 14,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,504. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,098,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 348,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 148,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

