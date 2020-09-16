Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Short Interest Up 32.2% in August

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,400 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 747,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,062. The company has a market cap of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Unum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

