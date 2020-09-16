Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.21. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 88,920 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 290.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Uranium Energy by 145.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Uranium Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
