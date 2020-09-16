Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Short Interest Update

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Uranium Participation in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:URPTF opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Uranium Participation has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.02.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

