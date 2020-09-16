Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE:UBA opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $379.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.67. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 231,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 529,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

