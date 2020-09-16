USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 65,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

USAK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,760. USA Truck has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that USA Truck will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in USA Truck by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

