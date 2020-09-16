Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $21,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 71.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 62.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after buying an additional 1,134,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after buying an additional 1,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.54. 36,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,411. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

