Valvoline Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. Valvoline has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 44.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

