Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $47.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

VTR stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $74.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

