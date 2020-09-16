Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Verint Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

