Visa’s (V) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $243.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.34.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.71. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

