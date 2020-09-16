VouchForMe Hits Market Cap of $316,965.91 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $316,965.91 and $26,302.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinbe. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00046258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00260527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00100880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.01500388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00195455 BTC.

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

