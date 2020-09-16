Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund alerts:

Shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 286,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,968. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.