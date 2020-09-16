Webchain Price Up 29.3% This Week (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX , EscoDEX, STEX and RaisEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00856480 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002840 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Webchain

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, STEX, Coinroom, ChaoEX , RaisEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.