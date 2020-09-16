Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Underweight

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.83% from the company’s previous close.

LPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

LPI stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $63.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.43.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

