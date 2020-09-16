Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 3.42. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

