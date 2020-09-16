Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wendys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.86 on Monday. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 120.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 38.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

